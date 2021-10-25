Rollins (ROL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. Rollins has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rollins stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Rollins worth $42,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

