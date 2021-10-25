Rosenblatt Securities Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $220.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $201.72 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $209.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,077. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

