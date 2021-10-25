Rosenblatt Securities Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $85.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a $76.32 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.43.

Snap stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $25,000,440.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,844,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,162,336.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,546,756 shares of company stock worth $193,710,278 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snap by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

