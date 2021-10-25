Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$65.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$69.69.

STN stock opened at C$68.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$37.46 and a 12-month high of C$72.11. The stock has a market cap of C$7.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$61.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.80.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$940.66 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 37.30%.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

