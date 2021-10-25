Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $210.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $270.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WIX. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.45.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $197.17 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $171.37 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Wix.com by 149.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $911,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,175,000 after purchasing an additional 66,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $591,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.