Royal Bank of Canada Raises Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $334.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $332.00 to $334.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $331.00.

Danaher stock opened at $313.38 on Friday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.27. The company has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

