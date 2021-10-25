Royal Bank of Canada Raises Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target to $183.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $183.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.71.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC opened at $169.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $169.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 96.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 226,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,284,000 after purchasing an additional 111,339 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.9% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.