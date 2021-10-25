Royal Bank of Canada Trims Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Target Price to SEK 530

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 540 to SEK 530 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.55.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

