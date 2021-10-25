Royal Bank of Canada Trims Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Target Price to SEK 530

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from SEK 540 to SEK 530 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.55.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

