Rupee (RUP) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $71,077.04 and $24.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00042514 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

