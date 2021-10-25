Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RUSHA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.20. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 69.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after purchasing an additional 805,172 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 46.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,348,000 after purchasing an additional 527,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4,599.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,904 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 83.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 141,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,980 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

