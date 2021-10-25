Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 229,830 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

NYSE SBH opened at $16.02 on Monday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.