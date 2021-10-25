SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to Hold

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SALRF. Barclays initiated coverage on SalMar ASA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $675.00.

SALRF stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.37. SalMar ASA has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $71.80.

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Arnarlax and Sales and Processing. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

