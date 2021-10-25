Sandler Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,797,000. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $800,752,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $340,588,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

AXON traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $182.93. 3,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,392. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.12 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,230 shares of company stock worth $19,977,518 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

