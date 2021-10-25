Sandler Capital Management Boosts Holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $390,483,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $336,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $88,039,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 4.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after buying an additional 69,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $31,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYTE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of MYTE stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,935. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 54.74.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

