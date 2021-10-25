Sandler Capital Management Purchases 1,218 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 970,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 782,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,582,000 after acquiring an additional 70,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,462 shares of company stock worth $23,456,562. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

ANSS traded up $3.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $373.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,019. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

