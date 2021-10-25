Sandler Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the quarter. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Exponent were worth $15,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPO stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.41. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,512. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

EXPO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

