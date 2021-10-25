SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

SB Financial Group has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. SB Financial Group has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SB Financial Group to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

SBFG traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $18.30. 1,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,036. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $128.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 27.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of SB Financial Group worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

