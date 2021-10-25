Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,815 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 10.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

