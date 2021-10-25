Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 1,166,596 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 442.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166,596 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of CommScope worth $30,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 286.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 43,429 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.