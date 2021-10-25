Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,761 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $32,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 16.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at $560,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 92.4% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 77,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 37,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 46.4% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 233,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAR opened at $78.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

