Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $36.51 Million Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,437 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 1.00% of Sensient Technologies worth $36,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SXT opened at $96.00 on Monday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

