Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $73.94 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 959,282 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for about 0.7% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $73,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 904,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,069,000 after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after buying an additional 46,299 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after buying an additional 341,876 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,874. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $74.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $74.37.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.