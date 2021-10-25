Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,590. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.01. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.45 and a 12-month high of $81.61.

