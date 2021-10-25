Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 21,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,045. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.04.

