Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 420,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,407,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.06. The company had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,271. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day moving average is $104.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

