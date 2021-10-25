Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) by 30.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,343 shares during the period. Yunji makes up approximately 0.8% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yunji were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yunji in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Yunji by 1,377.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 128,098 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Yunji in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Yunji in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yunji by 37,441.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 214,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yunji alerts:

Shares of YJ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,922. The company has a market capitalization of $196.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. Yunji Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yunji Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.