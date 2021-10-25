Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Invests $87,000 in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kismet Acquisition Two as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter valued at $110,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter valued at $409,000.

Kismet Acquisition Two stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

