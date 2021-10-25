Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLV. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock remained flat at $$9.70 on Monday. 199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

