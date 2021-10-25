Seaport Global Asset Management LLC Sells 176,035 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Seaport Global Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,035 shares during the period. Workhorse Group comprises 45.0% of Seaport Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Workhorse Group worth $23,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 271.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after buying an additional 1,399,402 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $503,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 71,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,064,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,843,000 after purchasing an additional 714,188 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 61.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 726,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 277,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

WKHS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.40. The company had a trading volume of 51,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,423,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46. The stock has a market cap of $793.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.69. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $42.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WKHS. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

