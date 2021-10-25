Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Acquires Shares of 4,626,440 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,626,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,361,000. DraftKings accounts for approximately 18.7% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned approximately 1.15% of DraftKings at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 108.6% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 94.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 197,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,717,310. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DKNG. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $2,466,719.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,635.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $4,970,200.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,749,286 shares of company stock valued at $262,754,928 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

