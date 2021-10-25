Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Invests $1.86 Million in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 5.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 107.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $6,172,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,008,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II by 237.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 335,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 235,768 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:NGCAU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,371. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

