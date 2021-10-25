Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Invests $10.12 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 44,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.8% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.34. 511,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,779,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $151.39 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

