Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. 40.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moringa Acquisition alerts:

MACA remained flat at $$9.73 on Monday. 146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,551. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moringa Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moringa Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.