Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Makes New Investment in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 85,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCLF. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,665,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000.

NASDAQ:RCLF traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $9.71. 1,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

