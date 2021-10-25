SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,199,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,933 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $74,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after buying an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 599.5% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 225,297 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,653,000 after purchasing an additional 221,391 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 240.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 144,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 854,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 132,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEIC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $64.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.55. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.81. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.