Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sensata Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

ST has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of ST opened at $56.41 on Monday. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 160,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

