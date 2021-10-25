Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

SERA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SERA opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Sera Prognostics has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($2.99). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics stock. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics Inc (NASDAQ:SERA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,416,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,000. Sera Prognostics accounts for approximately 11.1% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Interwest Venture Management Co. owned 8.25% of Sera Prognostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

