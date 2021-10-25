Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:SENX opened at GBX 2.15 ($0.03) on Thursday. Serinus Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 4.30 ($0.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.52 million and a PE ratio of 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.03.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Auld purchased 564,971 shares of Serinus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £11,299.42 ($14,762.76).

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

