Serum (SRM) Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $7.75 or 0.00012307 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Serum has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $186.44 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Serum alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.16 or 0.00208399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00103033 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.