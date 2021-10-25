ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $775.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $692.97 and last traded at $687.17, with a volume of 1154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $686.65.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.58.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $136.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 817.45, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $634.44 and its 200 day moving average is $564.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

