SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 10,816 MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in MicroVision by 5.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MicroVision by 16.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MicroVision in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 25.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

MVIS stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 3.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71. MicroVision, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,221.29%. Equities analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

