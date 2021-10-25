SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BEST were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BEST by 5,791.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in BEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BEST in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BEST by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BEST in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of BEST opened at $2.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. BEST Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $856.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.67%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

