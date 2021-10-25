SG Americas Securities LLC Has $162,000 Stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 67.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 18.5% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 94,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 21.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 9.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 30.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

TXMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.77 on Monday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $324.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million. On average, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $81,203.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

