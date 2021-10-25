SG Americas Securities LLC Has $165,000 Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 100.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in WD-40 by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WD-40 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several research firms have commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $218.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.95 and its 200 day moving average is $245.83. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.