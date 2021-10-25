SG Americas Securities LLC Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Shares of CSR opened at $103.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Real Estate Trust has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $108.19.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Real Estate Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Investors Real Estate Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.