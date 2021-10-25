SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,653,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,386,000. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LPI opened at $79.88 on Monday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.06.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. The business had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

