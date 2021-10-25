SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,847 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

NYSE:AEL opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

