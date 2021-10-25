Shore Capital Reaffirms Sell Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,370 ($57.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,380 ($57.22) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

SXS stock opened at GBX 3,759 ($49.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,889.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,760.67. The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422 ($31.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

