Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 13,056 Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 267,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after buying an additional 1,574,572 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.37%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

