Sigma Planning Corp Has $169,000 Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 284.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 81,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 52.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $9.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

